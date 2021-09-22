CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

How do I submit my questions for the School District Candidate Forum?

Estes Park Trail Gazette
 5 days ago

The League of Women Voters of Estes Park is holding a live Candidate Forum on Tuesday, October 5, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in a Zoom format. The League invites all Estes Park School District constituents (all citizens in the District) to submit questions to voterservice@LWV-estespark.org.The deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28. The League may reword questions and will ask as many as time allows. The live forum is open to the public, and a link to watch the forum will be advertised closer to October 5.

www.eptrail.com

