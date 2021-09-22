CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White ‘confident’ Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast will happen at UFC 266

By Cole Shelton
mymmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC president, Dana White believes Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast will happen at UFC 266. The lightweight scrap was only made just five weeks before the event and it immediately garnered the attention of the fight world. However, since then both Hooker and Haqparast have been dealing with visa issues which Hooker got his and will arrive in Vegas on Thursday evening. The German, meanwhile, is still awaiting his but the UFC boss is confident the fight will happen.

mymmanews.com

