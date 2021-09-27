West Palm Beach vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday
(Sean Gallup / Getty)
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in West Palm Beach have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in West Palm Beach:
Phone: 561-268-2552
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm
Phone: (561) 855-7802
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Phone: (561) 967-9118
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT
Phone: (561) 366-1125
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (561) 616-3240
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (561) 659-2118
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm
Phone: (561) 615-6813
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (561) 687-0492
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (561) 795-8589
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (561) 838-1857
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (561) 799-6808
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (561) 333-5301
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (561) 683-5214
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: (561) 684-3064
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Phone: 561-687-0098
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 561-478-1154
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 561-615-0415
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 561-842-8799
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 561-793-6694
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 561-795-0017
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 561-530-1237
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 561-683-8300
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 561-683-6909
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Phone: 561-242-8889
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
Comments / 0