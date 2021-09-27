West Palm Beach vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in West Palm Beach have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in West Palm Beach:

4603 Okeechobee Blvd #118 Break Free Pharmacy

Phone: 561-268-2552

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

2939 Forest Hill Blvd Ctrx Pharmacy And Medical Supplies

Phone: (561) 855-7802

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

5044 Forest Hill Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (561) 967-9118

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1301 N Dixie Hwy CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (561) 366-1125

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

926 S Military Trail Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 616-3240

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

500 Belvedere Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 659-2118

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

831 Village Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 615-6813

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2895 N Military Trl Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 687-0492

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

13880 Wellington Trace Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 795-8589

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

828 Southern Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 838-1857

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

10130 Northlake Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 799-6808

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

8989 Okeechobee Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 333-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4075 Haverhill Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 683-5214

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

6820 Okeechobee Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 684-3064

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4295 45th St Sams Club

Phone: 561-687-0098

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

6907 Okeechobee Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 561-478-1154

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2200 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 561-615-0415

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2050 45th St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 561-842-8799

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

9921 Okeechobee Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 561-793-6694

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

9990 Belvedere Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-795-0017

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4400 Forest Hill Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-530-1237

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4225 45th St Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-683-8300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

6901 Okeechobee Blvd Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-683-6909

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

4375 Belvedere Rd Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-242-8889

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.