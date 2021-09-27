CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3X7A_0c4PXu2400

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in West Palm Beach have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in West Palm Beach:

4603 Okeechobee Blvd #118

Break Free Pharmacy

Phone: 561-268-2552

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 06:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2939 Forest Hill Blvd

Ctrx Pharmacy And Medical Supplies

Phone: (561) 855-7802

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5044 Forest Hill Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (561) 967-9118

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1301 N Dixie Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (561) 366-1125

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

926 S Military Trail

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 616-3240

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

500 Belvedere Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 659-2118

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

831 Village Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 615-6813

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2895 N Military Trl

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 687-0492

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

13880 Wellington Trace

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 795-8589

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

828 Southern Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 838-1857

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

10130 Northlake Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 799-6808

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

8989 Okeechobee Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 333-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

4075 Haverhill Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 683-5214

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

6820 Okeechobee Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (561) 684-3064

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

4295 45th St

Sams Club

Phone: 561-687-0098

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6907 Okeechobee Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 561-478-1154

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2200 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 561-615-0415

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2050 45th St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 561-842-8799

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

9921 Okeechobee Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 561-793-6694

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

9990 Belvedere Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-795-0017

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4400 Forest Hill Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-530-1237

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4225 45th St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-683-8300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6901 Okeechobee Blvd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-683-6909

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4375 Belvedere Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 561-242-8889

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

