Pompano Beach, FL

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0c4PVuoo00

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Pompano Beach have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Pompano Beach:

850 W Sample Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (954) 785-3250

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1501 S Federal Hwy

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:52:48 PDT

Phone: (954) 788-0739

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1405 South Federal Highway

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (954) 784-3872

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

6270 W Sample Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (954) 344-5565

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2511 E Atlantic Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (954) 786-7969

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

411 S Cypress Rd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (954) 784-3284

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

1140 SW 36th Ave

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (954) 917-1737

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2100 Park Central Blvd N #300

Solera Specialty Pharmacy

Phone: (954) 615-1840

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5001 N Federal Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 954-784-0220

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1199 S Federal Hwy

Walmart Inc

Phone: 954-781-8774

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
