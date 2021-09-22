Main Line Parochial Schools Adapt to the Changing Times
Despite some disquieting numbers, Catholic school administrators in the Philadelphia suburbs are cautiously optimistic for the future. John Cooke likes to joke that it took a guy from Northeast Philly to lead a Delaware County high school forward. The Archbishop Ryan product and Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast president finds himself surrounded by people with direct connections to the school, which was created by a 2005 merger of two proud Drexel Hill institutions. “We’ve got some good stuff going on,” says Cooke.mainlinetoday.com
