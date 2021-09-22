Grant could help fund south GF bridge
Grand Forks County may seek a national grant to help fund a bridge project in south Grand Forks. The bridge would link Lake Drive and East Lake Drive on 62nd Avenue South. County Highway Engineer Nick West discussed the $4.4 million dollar application with members of the county commission this week. West says the so-called Brick Grant is competitive – but state officials believe the project has good potential. It comes with a 75-25 cost split – meaning the county would need to identify $1,118,638 dollars in funding.knoxradio.com
