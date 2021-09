At least one fan of "Genshin Impact" is suing developer miHoYo over one of the title's recent character releases, alleging that the company misled customers and changed the character prior to release. Over on miHoYo's official forums, a few different fans have begun posting their law licenses to show that they're not messing around (translation via Kotaku). As a gacha-style game, new characters, like Aloy from "Horizon Forbidden West," are regularly added to the game, where players can spend money and roll for a chance to win coveted characters. So the big question is, why are they mad about this particular one?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO