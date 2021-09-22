“I am representing the World against the GOAT, it gives me chills” Nick Kyrgios recalls his 2017 Laver Cup match against Roger Federer
Nick Kyrgios is one of the special players on the Tour who apart from his great tennis skills is always a crowd favourite for his antics, honesty and liveliness during matches across tournaments. He has won 6 career titles so far, 3 at the ATP-500 level and 3 at the ATP-250 level and reached his career-high ranking of World No. 13 in 2016 after having turned Pro in 2013.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0