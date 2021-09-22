Tracking stolen crypto is a booming business: How blockchain sleuths recover digital loot

Investors frustrated with minuscule yields from banks savings accounts have found a would-be savior: so-called crypto lending accounts that can pay interest rates of 9% or higher. Upstart crypto firms like Celsius Network and BlockFi Inc. think the accounts could be the killer app that brings a whole new cohort of investors into cryptocurrencies; thus far, the firms say they’ve collected more than $35 billion in deposits. But the accounts are also drawing criticism from traditional financial firms, who say they’re riskier than they appear, and from some regulators, who claim the accounts are being offered illegally. The conflict could push questions about regulation and crypto’s place in the U.S. financial system to a head.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO