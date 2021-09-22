Tracking stolen crypto is a booming business: How blockchain sleuths recover digital loot
Paolo Ardoino was on the front lines of one of the largest cryptocurrency heists of all time. He was flooded with calls and messages in August alerting him to a breach at Poly Network, a platform where users swap tokens among popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Binance and Dogecoin. Hackers had made off with $610 million in crypto, belonging to tens of thousands of people. Roughly $33 million of the funds were swiftly converted into Tether, a “stable coin” with a value that mirrors the U.S. dollar.www.washingtonpost.com
