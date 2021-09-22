CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking stolen crypto is a booming business: How blockchain sleuths recover digital loot

By Dalvin Brown
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaolo Ardoino was on the front lines of one of the largest cryptocurrency heists of all time. He was flooded with calls and messages in August alerting him to a breach at Poly Network, a platform where users swap tokens among popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Binance and Dogecoin. Hackers had made off with $610 million in crypto, belonging to tens of thousands of people. Roughly $33 million of the funds were swiftly converted into Tether, a “stable coin” with a value that mirrors the U.S. dollar.

www.washingtonpost.com

Tech Times

American Crypto Researcher Violated US Laws by Attending a North Korea Blockchain Conference in 2019 | Gave Advice on How to Elude Sanctions

A certain American cryptocurrency researcher has recently admitted to violating US law by attending a certain blockchain conference in North Korea in 2019. This is where he reportedly gave advice on how to elude US sanctions. Virgil Griffith Pleads Guilty. According to the story by Gizmodo, Virgil Griffith, at 38...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ShareCast

Quantum Blockchain losses widen as it pursues crypto strategy

Quantum Blockchain Technologies reported revenue from continuing operations of €6,000 in its interim results on Wednesday, down from €32,000 year-on-year, as its operating loss widened to €0.71m from €0.23m. 12,736.20. 10:40 24/09/21. -1.43%. -184.99. 1,268.69. 10:45 24/09/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm noted that, during the six months ended 30...
MARKETS
tearsheet.co

‘Crypto isn’t just for the crypto-obsessed anymore’: How a family-owned retail bank is introducing its customers to digital currencies

Innovation often comes from unexpected places. Vast Bank, an Oklahoma-based, family-owned bank with less than $800 million in assets, is offering its customers the ability to build and manage a cryptocurrency portfolio alongside a traditional checking account. The bank claims it’s the first federally chartered institution in the country to offer access to cryptocurrencies together with a fiat account.
RETAIL
beincrypto.com

Blockchain, Crypto Bring Transparency to Sportsbook, Casino Gaming

In the midst of the current cryptocurrency craze, it’s hard to remember a time when Bitcoin wasn’t a known name. Yet, in all actuality, when Bitcoin was created in 2009, on the heels of an economic recession, it wasn’t, and how were its investors ever meant to predict the phenomena it would create?
GAMBLING
Business Insider

Blockchain is a digital database used to store data for crypto transactions and other assets - here's how it works

Blockchain is a decentralized, digital database that stores transactions and other forms of data. Key blockchain features include immutable records, distributed ledger security, and smart contracts. Blockchain has many other uses outside of cryptocurrencies. Visit Insider's Investing Reference library for more stories. It's almost impossible to say "cryptocurrency" without mentioning...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

How to Recover a Lost Blockchain Wallet Password - KeychainX Expert Explains

There is no greater fear for cryptocurrency investors than one day forgetting the password to their blockchain wallets, seeing how their own money is right in their hands but still locked away forever from them. If this has happened to you, however, don’t lose hope. There are ways to recover a lost blockchain wallet password, as explained by a leading expert at wallet recovery with years of experience from KeychainX.
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

Crypto miner Argo Blockchain launches IPO on Nasdaq

Argo Blockchain, the London Stock Exchange-listed crypto mining company, has launched an Initial Public Offering in the United States. The crypto firm has floated 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), equal to 75,000,000 ordinary shares, on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ARBK, according to an announcement. With a last...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Crypto and Blockchain Startups Raise $19 Billion in 2021

Investors in the crypto and blockchain startups range from traditional financial institutions and crypto investments ventures to football stars. There is no denying the fact that the crypto space has enjoyed more mainstream adoption and acceptance this year than in previous times. This is more confirmed in recent data shared by data firm Pitchbook which showed that startups in the blockchain space have received around $19 billion from investors. To put this in perspective, the space was only able to attract $6.4 billion in the whole of 2020.
MARKETS
foodlogistics.com

Net Zero Blockchain Network Tracks Emissions Compliance

BlockApps launched TraceCarbon, a net zero blockchain enterprise network to provide sustainability traceability for the CO2e ecosystem, enabling compliance and transparency in processes like corporate reporting and product lifecycle analysis, as well as improved project effectiveness. “BlockApps’ TraceCarbon ecosystem has met the moment,” says Dr. Jonathan Hollander, product manager of...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

What’s ‘Crypto Lending’? Why Are Regulators After It?: QuickTake

Investors frustrated with minuscule yields from banks savings accounts have found a would-be savior: so-called crypto lending accounts that can pay interest rates of 9% or higher. Upstart crypto firms like Celsius Network and BlockFi Inc. think the accounts could be the killer app that brings a whole new cohort of investors into cryptocurrencies; thus far, the firms say they’ve collected more than $35 billion in deposits. But the accounts are also drawing criticism from traditional financial firms, who say they’re riskier than they appear, and from some regulators, who claim the accounts are being offered illegally. The conflict could push questions about regulation and crypto’s place in the U.S. financial system to a head.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

China doubles down on blockchain to digitize securities industry

China intends on leveraging blockchain technology to digitize its securities industry. Representatives from the country’s largest stock exchanges and regulatory bodies met recently to discuss the future of the securities industry, and they concurred on blockchain playing a central role. The event was organized by the China Securities Association (SAC)...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Here’s how crypto-businesses in China are dealing with the ban

The cryptocurrency market has been moving into a downward spiral as the price of the largest cryptocurrency plunged, following China’s announcement about the state of cryptocurrencies in the country. This news also led many crypto institutions and projects in China to close down. As per data compiled by Chinese crypto...
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

FUELTRAX Looks to Topl to Track Energy Trading on Blockchain

an electronic fuel management solution (EFMS) provider for offshore vessels, has partnered with blockchain technology company Topl to use Topl’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform to meet the growing demand for greater transparency in energy trading operations. With blockchain integrated into EFMS products, each step in the energy trading process has...
INDUSTRY

