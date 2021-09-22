USD 253 Emporia names elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee a week after Kansas Master Teacher Nominee announcement
USD 253 Emporia School administrators and district leadership convened twice over the past week to share a pair of welcomed surprises with two Emporia educators. The most recent announcement came Wednesday morning during a staff meeting in the Emporia Middle School library. During that time, EMS seventh grade science teacher Abbey Wiggins learned she had been named as the district’s elementary nominee for Kansas Teacher of the Year.kvoe.com
Comments / 1