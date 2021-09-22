Oregon’s top high school football players: Meet the state’s best wide receivers

AJ Perez (Tigard) photo by Leon Neuschwander. Brown was not on many people’s radar entering his junior season in the spring, but he moved squarely onto the screen with his 24 catches for 451 yards and five touchdowns. He followed with nine catches through two games this season. “I wouldn’t say he came out of nowhere, but he came on strong and became a huge playmaker for us,” Banks coach Cole Linehan said. “Great speed. Great hands. He made a ton of big plays for us. It was fun to see him develop. He just shined for us.”