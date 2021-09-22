CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar: Whole town flees amid fierce fighting

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly all the 8,000 residents of a town in Myanmar have fled following fighting between the army and militia forces opposed to the military coup. A number of houses in Thantlang, Chin state, were set ablaze by artillery during fighting over the weekend. It is thought that thousands of residents...

Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for corruption

Myanmar's junta will put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for corruption, her lawyer said Friday, adding to a raft of ongoing cases that could see her jailed for decades. Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since her National League for Democracy (NLD) government was deposed by the military in a February coup that sparked a mass uprising and a brutal crackdown on dissent. The 76-year-old Nobel laureate is currently on trial for flouting coronavirus restrictions during polls the NLD won in a landslide last year, illegally importing walkie talkies and sedition. She will face a new trial on four charges of corruption beginning on October 1 in the capital Naypyidaw, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.
POLITICS
Reuters

Mali says it can seek military help from anyone, despite French concern

DAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mali has the right to seek military support from whoever it wants, the prime minister said, after France and other foreign powers expressed alarm at a report that Bamako was approaching Russian mercenaries for assistance. Prime Minister Choguel Maiga did not confirm whether the government...
WORLD
persecution.org

More Than 1000 Flee Christian-majority Chin State Due to Fighting

Local media reports that on September 10, military airstrikes and heavy shelling forced people from Lungler village in Thantlang township, Chin state, to seek shelter in nearby villages. 150 people reportedly fled into neighboring Mizoram state in northeastern India, where local NGOs are providing shelter and food. In addition, based...
WORLD
Thomas Andrews
Voice of America

Exiled Physician Fighting for a Better Myanmar

BANGKOK - A minister of Myanmar’s shadow government says the United Nations has an “obligation” to recognize what the people want ahead of the 76th General Assembly that began Tuesday in New York. Myanmar has been in turmoil since February’s military coup, during which the military ousted the democratically elected...
POLITICS
WOKV

The Latest: Pakistan tells UN it will continue Afghan aid

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s interior minister has assured the U.N. refugee agency that his country will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told visiting U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday that no new Afghan refugees had entered Pakistan since the Taliban took control in neighboring Afghanistan last month.
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

Thousands Flee Myanmar Town After Clashes With Junta Troops

Thousands have fled a town in west Myanmar after days of fighting between anti-junta dissidents and the military, during which soldiers bombed civilian homes, residents and local media said Wednesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's government was ousted by the military in February, sparking a...
WORLD
Arkansas Online

Burma townsfolk flee deadly fighting

BANGKOK — A Baptist pastor and three other men were killed and a town of 2,000 homes all but abandoned this past weekend in fighting in Burma’s western Chin State that escalated after a call for a nationwide uprising against the country’s military government, a resident said Thursday. The fighting...
WORLD
#Myanmar#Military Government#Un#Military Forces
sandiegouniontribune.com

Pastor reported killed, town abandoned in Myanmar fighting

BANGKOK — A Baptist pastor and three other men were killed and a town of 2,000 homes all but abandoned this past weekend in fighting in Myanmar’s western Chin State that escalated after a call for a nationwide uprising against the country’s military government, a resident said Thursday. The fighting...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudan's military strikes out at civilian politicians after coup attempt

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese military leaders said on Wednesday the civilian politicians they share power with had opened the door to a coup attempt by neglecting public welfare while they were consumed by internal squabbles. A body known as the Sovereign Council has ruled Sudan under a fragile power-sharing deal...
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar monks march against military junta

Scores of pro-democracy Buddhist monks took to the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Saturday, rallying against the military coup in demonstrations that coincided with the 14th anniversary of previous clergy-led mass protests. Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since February when the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, ending a ten-year experiment with democracy. Around the country an anti-junta resistance has taken root, prompting the military to unleash a brutal crackdown on dissent. More than 1,100 civilians have been killed and 8,400 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. Historically, monks in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar have been seen as a supreme moral authority, organising communities and at times mobilising opposition to the military regimes. But the coup has exposed a schism in the monkhood, with some prominent clerics giving the generals their blessing and others supporting the protesters.
WORLD
The Independent

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.” But the situation in Myanmar after the army’s seizure of power eight months ago has become an extended bloody conflict with ever-escalating violence. Yet the U.N. is unlikely to take any meaningful action against Myanmar's new rulers because they have the...
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar junta blames internet blackouts on anti-coup fighters

Myanmar's junta has denied suspending the internet in conflict-wracked regions, blaming a recent spate of data blackouts on anti-coup protesters who had destroyed military-owned communications towers. Reports of an internet and data blackout -- particularly in regions where local defence forces and the military are locked in conflict -- emerged soon after.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

At UN, turmoil in Haiti, Ethiopia draws global concern

The speeches may be scripted, but the United Nations General Assembly can sometimes be the only direct window into the regional challenges that command global concern. Anticipation was high Saturday for the world leaders speaking on behalf of some of the most unstable and unsettling current conflicts. That included India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s domestic crises spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region.
WORLD
AFP

Fiery clash at UN as Pakistan, India trade extremism charges

India and Pakistan clashed Friday at the United Nations as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the rival of a "reign of terror" on Muslims, drawing a stern rebuke. Even for Pakistan, which routinely castigates India at the world body, Khan's speech to the annual summit was strikingly loaded as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a plan to "purge India of Muslims." "The worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India," Khan said in an address, delivered by video due to Covid precautions. "The hate-filled Hindutva ideology, propagated by the fascist RSS-BJP regime, has unleashed a reign of fear and violence against India's 200 million-strong Muslim community," he said.
WORLD
WRAL

Afghanistan and Myanmar withdraw from UN speaker list amid credentials dispute

CNN — Afghanistan and Myanmar have withdrawn from their speaking slots at the United Nations General Assembly at the last minute, amid disputes over who should represent those countries. Both saw their elected governments overthrown earlier this year. Afghanistan's UN representative Ghulam Isaczai -- an appointee of the country's former...
WORLD
The Independent

India's farmers renew protests, call for nationwide strike

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital on Monday, marking one year of demonstrations against government-backed laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers have renewed their protests with calls for a nationwide strike on the anniversary of the legislation's passage. The drawn-out demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who swept the polls for the second time in 2019.Waving colorful flags and distributing free food, hundreds of farmers gathered at one of the protest sites on the edges...
AGRICULTURE
NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY

