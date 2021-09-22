CSC Staff Picks, Week 3: Still trying to figure out who the Saints are
The New Orleans Saints have shown us two different teams through the season’s first two weeks. Most of the CSC thought the Saints would lose the opening game of the season against the Green Bay Packers, but then the Saints shocked the world and curb-stomped Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Then in Week 2, the CSC staff was more bullish on the Saints chances, and most picked the Saints to beat the underdog Carolina Panthers. We remember what happened last week.www.canalstreetchronicles.com
