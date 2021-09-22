CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Polish court delays ruling on primacy of EU law

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bB6Br_0c4PJrk700
Protesters attend a demonstration taking place during a session of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal, ruling on whether several articles of EU Treaties comply with the Polish Constitution, in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, Poland September 22, 2021. Banners read "Unconstitutional Tribunal" and "Constitution" REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Poland's Constitutional Tribunal on Wednesday adjourned its sitting on whether the country's constitution or European Union treaties take precedence. An EU commissioner said earlier the challenge was holding up the release of EU funds to Warsaw.

Poland is involved in a series of disputes with the EU on issues ranging from courts and media freedom to LGBT rights, as critics accuse its nationalist government of inching towards an exit from the bloc.

"Due to the emergence of new circumstances and new allegations and to be able to ask insightful questions ... the Constitutional Tribunal adjourns until Sept. 30," the head of the Tribunal, Julia Przylebska, said after hearing the parties.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki brought the case as part of a dispute with the EU over changes to Poland's judicial system, which Brussels says may undermine judicial independence.

The primacy of European laws over national ones is a key tenet of European integration.

Warsaw says Brussels has no right to interfere with the judicial systems of EU member states and argues the reforms were needed to remove communist-era influence in the judiciary and speed up proceedings.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski says the EU's insistence on the primacy of EU law over national legislation undermines the foundations of Poland's sovereignty and its constitutional order. read more

EU FUNDS AT STAKE

While some warn of a potential "Polexit", Poland is unlikely to leave the bloc any time soon. There is no legal way to throw countries out of the EU and most Poles support membership.

A survey this month showed 88% of Poles believed Poland should remain in the EU and only 7% favoured pulling out, but nearly a third believed leaving was a possibility.

But Poland could lose EU funds that have helped its economic development. European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said the court challenge is holding up 57 billion euros ($66 billion) in EU recovery aid to Warsaw. read more

The EU's top court ruled in July that a Polish disciplinary chamber for judges was illegal, a day after the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw ruled that Poland should ignore a previous demand to stop the chamber operating.

Following a threat of financial penalties from the European Commission, Poland said it would disband the chamber, but hasn't provided details. read more

Warsaw is also waiting to hear from the Commission after five Polish regions refused to back out of declarations they would remain "LGBT-free", which means they may lose EU funds. read more

On Monday, the EU court ordered Poland to pay a 500,000 euro daily fine for defying a ruling to halt the Turow lignite mine on the border with the Czech Republic. Warsaw vowed to keep the mine running despite the penalty. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
AFP

Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont pledges return to Sardinia for hearing

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he would return to Belgium on Monday, but promised to come back to Italy for a court hearing there on Spain's request for his extradition. The declaration was the latest twist in a long-running political saga that began in October 2017 when a referendum was staged by Catalonia's separatist regional government despite a ban by Madrid and the process was marred by police violence. Puigdemont, who had been arrested in Italy at Spain's request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, was speaking a day after he was allowed to walk free from prison pending the October 4 extradition hearing. "I plan to return to Brussels on Monday because there is a meeting of the foreign trade committee, of which I am a member," the EU lawmaker told journalists in the Sardinian village of Algero, where he was due to attend Adifolk, a Catalan cultural festival.
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Poland must pay 500,000 euros daily for ignoring EU court ruling on Turow

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Poland will have to pay a 500,000-euro ($585,550) daily penalty to the European Commission for defying an earlier court order to halt operations at its Turow open-pit lignite mine, Europe’s top court said on Monday. Coal-reliant Poland is at loggerheads with the Czech Republic which says the disputed...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Poland's Kaczynski says primacy of EU law undermines sovereignty

WARSAW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's insistence on the primacy of EU law over national legislation undermines Poland's sovereignty, ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in a letter quoted by state news agency PAP. The European Commission, the guardian of EU treaties, asked Warsaw in June to withdraw...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Law#Treaties#Polish#Poles#European Economic#The European Commission
Reuters

EU Court ruling on Altice provides boost for antitrust regulators

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators received a boost from Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday as it upheld a record fine against French telecom company Altice for jumping the gun on its bid for PT Portugal. The decision empowers the European Commission as it investigates U.S. life sciences...
ECONOMY
Reuters

VW software to alter emissions breaches EU law - EU court adviser

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Software used by Volkswagen AG to alter pollutant emissions based on the outside temperature and altitude breaches EU law and cannot be justified by its role to protect the engine, an adviser to the EU’s top court said on Thursday. Judges at the Court of Justice of...
WORLD
meaws.com

Europe Tightens Purse Strings to Try to Pressure Poland and Hungary

BRUSSELS — For the past few years, Hungary and Poland have repeatedly gone up against the long-established rules and values of the European Union, even though they are members. They have challenged the supremacy of E.U. law and circumvented rulings from the bloc’s highest court. Brussels has responded with reprimands...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Polish law cannot bow to EU, says Poland's Deputy PM Kaczynski

WARSAW, Poland: Poland's deputy prime minister and ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has said that the primacy of EU law over the country's laws undermines Poland's sovereignty, in a letter quoted by state news agency PAP. The European Commission earlier asked Poland to withdraw a motion filed with Poland's constitutional...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jailed Belarus opposition leader wins European rights prize

The Council of Europe on Monday awarded its major human rights prize to jailed Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova who was arrested last year after she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from the country.Earlier this month, a court in Minsk found her guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and of calling for actions damaging state security and sentenced her to 11 years in prison. At a ceremony in Strasbourg, France, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe awarded her its ninth Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize,...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ex-Catalan leader back in Brussels after Italy arrest

Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium on Monday after his arrest in Italy but said he had no idea of what his fate would be when he goes back for an extradition hearing. He confirmed he would travel back to Sardinia for his hearing there next Monday that will weigh an extradition request from Spain.
EUROPE
AFP

Poland plans to extend border emergency despite migrant deaths

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days as the EU slammed migrant deaths on that stretch and demanded explanations from Warsaw. "I will recommend to the government the extension of the state of emergency on the Polish-Belarusian border," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said at a press conference.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

At UN, Belarus diplomat bemoans Western actions against it

The foreign minister of Belarus accused Western nations on Monday of carrying out “a large-scale hybrid war” against the country because it failed to change the government in elections last year, which he insisted were won by President Alexander Lukashenko Vladimir Makei made no mention of the opposition to Lukashenko and Western nations denouncing as a sham the August 2020 elections that gave him a sixth term, nor the months of protests against the outcome, some of which drew up to 200,000 people.Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with beatings and arrests of more than 35,000 people, and eventually...
POLITICS
The Independent

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel's center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet running for chancellor, and the center-left Social Democrats for whom outgoing finance minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking the top job. Recent surveys show the Social Democrats marginally ahead. The environmentalist Greens with candidate Annalena Baerbock, are making their first run for the chancellery, and polls say they are...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Denmark's premier defends Biden in French submarine dispute

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s prime minister said on Wednesday she did not believe a new security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States that excluded France and cost Paris a defence project was grounds for a transatlantic dispute. Mette Frederiksen said U.S. President Joe Biden was a loyal defender...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy