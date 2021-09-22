MMS netters defeated by Andover

ANDOVER – McPherson Middle School’s girls tennis team ran into the best unit it will face all season as it was defeated by Andover on Tuesday, 17-4. “Andover Middle School came out and played really great tennis tonight,” MMS coach Paul Reichenberger said. “They are the best team in our league and showed it tonight. Some of the girls were able to win their matches with Avery Unruh going undefeated on the day. Brodie Kuhn was able to beat Andover’s top girl and stay undefeated in singles this year. We have one more chance to play Andover this year and I know the girls want a rematch to even out the score from this week. Finally, our busy week concludes when we host Derby on Thursday at Wall Park.”