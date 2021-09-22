COVID and Health Disparities
COVID-19 has claimed more than 600,000 lives nationwide and the numbers continue to climb. For communities of color, the pandemic has had a damning effect. Approximately 73,000 African Americans have lost their battle with the virus and account for 15 percent of cases to date. With higher rates of hypertension, diabetes and stroke, the effect of the coronavirus on African Americans is a multi-level system of health disparities; and the pandemic helped to uncover them.michiganchronicle.com
