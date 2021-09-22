CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC nations warn of oil market turbulence from gas crisis

By Grant Smith, Anthony Di Paola
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the global natural gas crunch hits suppliers and consumers alike, OPEC nations are warning of the knock-on impact for oil markets. Iraq expects higher demand for crude as the shortfall of gas forces consumers to look for alternative fuels, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday. The head of Nigeria’s state oil firm, Mele Kyari, predicted that petroleum demand could be boosted by 1 million barrels a day, with prices potentially gaining $10 a barrel over the next six months.

