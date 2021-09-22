OPEC nations warn of oil market turbulence from gas crisis

In early 2021, many market watchers called the beginning of a new commodities supercycle. There were plenty of positive signals: low rates, fiscal stimulus across developed economies and pent-up demand just as the world was emerging from COVID-19. The idea was that that demand for commodities would outstrip supply: after a year in lockdowns, consumers had excess savings to spend, and governmental programs on infrastructure and electrification would lead to price rises for raw materials. As we near the last quarter of 2021, how accurate have these forecasts been?

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO