Wisconsin State

Josh Lugg on Matching Up With The Wisconsin Defensive Front

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffensive Lineman Josh Lugg on the physical challenge of playing the Wisconsin Badgers and how the O Line has improved in their communication.

Josh Lugg: Irish Offensive Line Will Be Ready for Badgers

Notre Dame’s offensive line hears the whispers. Okay, maybe they’re more like shouts. When you’re a college football program with a reputation for churning out NFL offensive linemen – particularly after a 2020 season in which the ground game led Notre Dame to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the playoffs – there’s going to be clamoring for better production.
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
Ohio State LB quits the team to enter transfer portal

Ohio State football player Dallas Gant has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Things have been better for the Ohio State football program, as senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the transfer portal after playing in all three games for the Buckeyes this season. Gant may have been...
Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Become First NFL QB Benched in 2021

Vegas is not buying what Teddy Bridgewater is selling in the Mile High City. For "Steady Teddy," oddsmakers predict anything but stability amid Bridgewater's first (and perhaps only) season as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback, listing the Carolina cast-off as the second-likeliest NFL signal-caller to be benched in 2021. With...
