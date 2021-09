Submitted by Aaron Arkin. For the last several months, when I take my usual route to the grocery store, I pass a makeshift memorial for someone who was murdered with a firearm; and I’m seeing these sad markers more frequently. Thinking about this, it occurred to me that over time our civic life has been markedly degraded while the number of those possessing firearms has been increasing;* and I worry where we will end up if we keep going down this path.

