CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Want To Install Windows 11 On An Unsupported PC? Accept This Microsoft Waiver First

By Brandon Hill
Hot Hardware
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft can't seem to release a new version of Windows without causing controversy. Windows 8.x was panned for its graphical redesign, while Windows 10 was blasted for Microsoft's constant nagging to "encourage" users to upgrade. With Windows 11, the company has taken flak for its hardware requirements, including the need for TPM 2.0 and Ryzen 2000/8th generation Core processors and newer.

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Update#Windows 8
The Windows Club

The PC must support TPM 2.0 error while installing Windows 11

If you are getting The PC must support TPM 2.0 error while upgrading to Windows 11, here are a couple of things you need to check to bypass this issue. It is a common problem when your motherboard/chipset doesn’t support TPM 2.0, or you haven’t enabled it. There are multiple...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Best Privacy browsers for Windows 11/10 PC

Which you’re the default web browser on your PC? Is that safe? Are you sure about privacy and safety? Today in this post, we will talk about the best privacy browsers for Windows 11/10 PC. While the popular web browsers, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge allow us to browse in a private browser (Incognito mode), they still lag behind in terms of data protection.
COMPUTERS
thurrott.com

Microsoft Releases New Dev Build of Windows 11

A new pre-release build of Windows 11 is available for testing to users in the Windows Insider Program’s Dev channel. As a reminder, these builds are for testing features that will arrive after the initial version of Windows 11 is released to the public next month. Or, as Microsoft puts it, “builds released to the Dev Channel no longer match the Windows 11 experience that will be released to customers on October 5th.”
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Windows 10
featureweekly.com

Microsoft discreetly uncovered is insider facts of Windows 11

You think you totally get where Microsoft is coming from with Windows 11? Kindly reconsider. There’s a lot more. You’re currently totally ready for October 5. You’ve investigated whether your PC will be viable. In case it isn’t (authoritatively), you’ll have attempted to track down some astute way around it, graciousness of a forebodingly lively moderator on YouTube.
SOFTWARE
mediapost.com

Microsoft Touts Windows 11 In New Ad Campaign

Yesterday was all about Apple and the newly announced iPhone 13, but Microsoft is out there pushing its Windows 11 operating system as well. Windows 11 is the successor to Windows 10, which was released in 2015. If you have Windows 10, Windows 11 is a free upgrade in most cases, but otherwise it’s $59 a year.
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Microsoft defeated: Mozilla bypasses security in Windows 10

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Firefox has reverse-engineered the one-click process to set a default browser. The new settings...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Windows 11 will act as an 'on-ramp' for Microsoft's cloud

Ahead of the release of Windows 11 next month, Microsoft's operating system is no longer the company's biggest money maker as its cloud computing business has overtaken Windows in recent years. As reported by Business Insider, CEO Satya Nadella has spent his seven years at the company focused on expanding...
SOFTWARE
notebookcheck.net

Windows 11 will remain an 'unsupported scenario' on Apple Silicon hardware

Windows 11 will ship on October 5, but support is not forthcoming for Apple Silicon hardware. Instead, Microsoft treats Apple M1 devices as an 'unsupported scenario' both for Boot Camp and Parallels. Working For Notebookcheck. Microsoft has confirmed to The Register the state of Windows 11 support for Apple M1...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Fix DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED on Windows 11/10 PC

PC gamers are reporting the issue whereby while playing any game on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer they encounter an error which causes the game in play to end abruptly. The ensuing error prompt indicates DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED. In this post, we provide the most adequate solutions to this issue.
COMPUTERS
Fudzilla

Microsoft fixes problems in Windows 10 power shell

Software King of the World Microsoft has released a pair of new updates for Windows 10 -- KB5005565 and KB5005566 -- which fixes some problems affecting PowerShell. KB5005566, for Windows 10 version 1909, and KB5005565 for Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1. These cumulative updates include security fixes fix a few non-security bugs including one affecting PowerShell.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

PowerToys comes to the Microsoft Store on Windows 11

Microsoft has released the latest version of PowerToys on the Microsoft Store for Windows 11. This gives users a new way to install the set of utilities meant to enhance the Windows experience for power users. It’s also another step in making the Microsoft Store feel more complete. For those...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft fixes remaining Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities

Microsoft has released a security update to fix the last remaining PrintNightmare zero-day vulnerabilities that allowed attackers to gain administrative privileges on Windows devices quickly. In June, a zero-day Windows print spooler vulnerability dubbed PrintNightmare (CVE-2021-34527) was accidentally disclosed. This vulnerability exploits the Windows Point and Print feature to perform...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

DirectDraw Initialization Failed on Windows PC

While running a program or game on Windows PC, if you get an Initialization Failed error for DirectDraw, here are some working solutions you may follow. Although DirectDraw is deprecated, you may get this problem if you haven’t changed anything on your PC for a very long time. DirectDraw is...
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Microsoft enables passwordless accounts for Windows 10, Windows 11, and Xbox

Who doesn’t love a good password? Aside from the obvious hackers that seethe at your wise decision not to use ‘password123’ or other similarly easy to bypass passwords, Microsoft doesn’t seem to care for them much either and is continuing to declare “the future is passwordless.” In a recent blog post, Microsoft has detailed new functionality that allows Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, and other applications to join the passwordless future.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy