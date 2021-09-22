Want To Install Windows 11 On An Unsupported PC? Accept This Microsoft Waiver First
Microsoft can't seem to release a new version of Windows without causing controversy. Windows 8.x was panned for its graphical redesign, while Windows 10 was blasted for Microsoft's constant nagging to "encourage" users to upgrade. With Windows 11, the company has taken flak for its hardware requirements, including the need for TPM 2.0 and Ryzen 2000/8th generation Core processors and newer.hothardware.com
