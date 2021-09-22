CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karson & Kennedy: Kennedy's Interview Oops…

By Karson, Kennedy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKennedy has been working tirelessly behind the scenes on recording interviews with different celebrities and specialists for the upcoming 'I'm Listening' special that airs Thursday night from 6-8 PM. She FINALLY got the chance to interview Jonathan Knight from New Kids on the Block after chasing him around for a...

Karson & Kennedy: Wonder How Dan's Girlfriend Sounds Post-Surgery?

As you know, Brittany underwent weight-loss surgery this week and it was a success! Dan spent the majority of yesterday at the hospital with Brittany and was there when she came out of anesthesia and like any good boyfriend, he recorded the whole thing. With her consent. Brittany, we love you!
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
Reality Tea

Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore dished to Entertainment Tonight recently, on Peacock’s highly anticipated spin off show Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Currently being touted as essentially a Housewives All Stars, we have big expectations, to say the least. On the cast dynamic, Kenya explained, “The girls were outstanding. Like, it was just, like – […] The post Kenya Moore Says There Was Drama Within First 20 Minutes Of Filming Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jonathan Knight
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson’s Kids: Meet Her 2 Little Ones, River Rose & Remington

The ‘American Idol’ alum has two beautiful kids with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock! Find out more about her son and daughter!. Kelly Clarkson, 39, has remained a staple of music and television, since making her debut on American Idol’s first season in 2002. Since winning the singing competition, she’s recorded numerous hits, like “Since U Been Gone” and “My Life Would Suck Without You.” Since becoming a music sensation, she’s also been a coach on The Voice and began hosting her own talk show in 2019. She married talent manager Brandon Blackstock, 44, in 2013, and the pair had a daughter in 2014 and a son in 2016. Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, and has primary custody of both kids. Brandon had two other children from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth: Savannah and Seth. Find out more about each kid here!
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
#Oops
GoldDerby

4 reasons why Bowen Yang will become first ‘SNL’ featured player to win Emmy

Few sketch performers have had the kind of meteoric rise of Bowen Yang in his first two seasons as a performer on “Saturday Night Live.” The actor came out of the gate strong with a slew of memorable characters like Chen “Trade Daddy” Ciao and impressions of Kim Jong-un and Andrew Yang. He has also made a huge mark on Weekend Update, appearing in two of the most memorable segments of this past season, as himself to discuss anti-Asian violence in America and, mere weeks later, as the iceberg that sunk the Titanic. This versatility helped Yang become the first...
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Has Hilarious Take on Early Days of ‘The Voice’ Going Into 21st Season

Country star Blake Shelton had a hilariously self-deprecating take on then-and-now comparisons of “The Voice” seasons. Shelton and his fellow “The Voice” coaches sat down with the “Today” show recently to chat about what audiences can look forward to in Season 21 of “The Voice.” They covered everything from new coach Ariana Grande to old pros Shelton and host Carson Daly.
cartermatt.com

Norm Macdonald, Saturday Night Live alum, dead at 61 after cancer battle

Some truly sad and stunning news is coming out today about Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald: He has died at the age of 61. The comedian’s passing was confirmed this morning (per Deadline) by management firm Brillstein Entertainment. Macdonald had been battling cancer for the past decade, but chose to keep most of the fight private and away from his fans and even some close to him. Here is what friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra had to say to the aforementioned website:
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Teases Talking About Erika Jayne’s Tweets At Reunion Taping; Candiace Dillard Calls Erika Her “Hero” For “Trolling People To Death”

Not only has Erika Jayne’s behavior on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills been pretty abhorrent surrounding her divorce and Tom Girardi’s legal issues, but it’s even worse on social media. Erika has seemingly not been taking any of the accusations seriously, posting clap back and shade to avoid paying a penny toward […] The post Andy Cohen Teases Talking About Erika Jayne’s Tweets At Reunion Taping; Candiace Dillard Calls Erika Her “Hero” For “Trolling People To Death” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cheboygan Tribune

Sharon Kennedy: Getting Rid of Stuff

Since I began writing a newspaper column in 2014, I’ve clipped all the columns, taped them to a sheet of paper and stored them in 4 inch, 3-ring binders. Some readers are aware I wrote a longer column for the Marquette Mining Journal and various other sites through something called Senior Wire out of Denver. Now the time has come to dispose of the binders because I’m having another clear-out of my stuff.
audacy.com

Karson & Kennedy: Dan's Girlfriend Brittany Is Our New Favorite Reporter!

You might remember Dan won a contest here at work and got a pair of suite tickets for the Patriot's home opener. While he was there he brought back some great audio of drunk folks tailgating. What he didn't know is that while he was working on that, Brittany was working on some audio of her own!
tvinsider.com

Lorne Michaels Hints at Jason Sudeikis’ Return to ‘SNL’ for Season 47 at Emmys

Not long after Lorne Michaels entered the virtual press room at the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmys — at which he won the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series — the longtime exec producer was asked about next month’s Season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live. Asked about the rumored exits of SNL stars Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson, Michaels wouldn’t fully confirm that they’re staying but he did say, “I don’t think anyone will be heartbroken. People will be happy with what we have [coming up].
Variety

Dave Chappelle Wins Guest Comedy Actor Emmy for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Dave Chappelle won the guest comedy actor Emmy for hosting “Saturday Night Live.” This was one of four Emmys for which he was nominated this year. The other three were all for his Netflix stand-up comedy special “8:46.” While he lost the variety special directing and variety special writing awards to Bo Burnham for “Bo Burnham: Inside,” the results of the variety special (pre-recorded) race are still to be announced, during the Sunday, Sept. 19 ceremony. This is Chappelle’s second win in the guest comedy actor category, but his fifth Emmy win over all. He previously took the trophy in this category...
