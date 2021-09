DENVER (CBS4)– Supply chain problems that stymied retailers and clogged U.S. ports this year are expected to continue into 2022 as the COVID-19 delta variant’s effects linger. That means shoppers face potential delays in retailers replenishing everything from video games to clothing — especially during the coming holiday season. (credit: CBS) “I half-jokingly tell people ‘Order your Christmas presents now because otherwise on Christmas day, there may just be a picture of something that’s not coming until February or March,'” Scott Price, the international president for shipping giant UPS, told the AFP wire service. It’s not a joke to Kelcy Kershner of Cherry Creek Shade & Drapery. Two...

DENVER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO