Energy Industry

Tribes say Dakota Access oil pipeline’s environmental review is biased

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Native American Tribes including the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe on Wednesday told the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that the environmental study on Dakota Access oil pipeline is biased and urged the Biden administration to bring in the U.S. Interior Department. The U.S. District Court for...

Western Iowa Today

Farmers, Environmental Groups Oppose Carbon Dioxide Pipeline Project

(Omaha, NE) — Iowa farmers and some environmental groups are ramping up their efforts to stop a pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants. It would be transported in liquid form under high pressure to underground storage locations. Supporters of the four-and-a-half billion-dollar project call it an important step to ensure the viability of ethanol. Ames-based Summit Carbon Solutions is holding public meetings in five states and has been contacting landowners for easements.
OMAHA, NE
North Dakota State
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tribes: Pipeline review company has conflict of interest

The head of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is asking a federal agency overseeing the environmental review of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to cut ties with a contractor conducting the analysis, citing a conflict of interest. Chairman Mike Faith and other tribal leaders fighting the pipeline sent a letter...
kuaf.com

Memphis Leaders Tighten Environmental Regulations Following Cancellation of Byhalia Pipeline

The Memphis City Council passed new regulations Tuesday designed to protect the city’s drinking water from industrial contamination risks, although city leaders delayed voting on two other ordinances backed by environmental activists. The council now must approve permits for certain developments in areas surrounding Memphis Light, Gas and Water wellheads...
Space.com

FAA releases draft environmental review of SpaceX's Starship

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) draft environmental review of SpaceX's Starship operations in South Texas suggests the program can likely proceed with its first orbital launch, although protecting wildlife and habitat could be a stumbling block — and the approval process is not over yet. The FAA released the...
US News and World Report

Dakota Access Asks High Court to Reverse Pipeline Decision

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company that operates the Dakota Access oil pipeline is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appellate ruling ordering additional environmental review, saying it puts the line at risk of being shut down. A Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals panel earlier this year...
#Standing Rock Sioux Tribe#Tribes#Lake Oahe
eenews.net

Dakota Access asks Supreme Court to examine NEPA reviews

The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline is asking the Supreme Court to reconsider how courts decide if agencies are complying with a bedrock environmental law — and whether the oil project needs additional federal review. Energy Transfer LP’s bid to the high court yesterday follows years of legal battles...
rigzone.com

Enbridge Oil Sands Pipeline Bottleneck Eases

(Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc.’s rationing of its heavy oil pipelines plummeted in October ahead of the imminent start up of the company’s newest export conduit to the U.S. The company curtailed its rationing on the heavy oil lines to 33% in October from 55% in September out of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, spokesperson Tracy Larsson said in an email. The decline comes as Enbridge prepares to start operation of its new Line 3 replacement pipeline, that will boost export capacity to the U.S.
bloomberglaw.com

Dakota Access Wants Supreme Court to Settle Pipeline Dispute

Dakota Access pipeline attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court’s decision that the project needs additional environmental review, saying that the pipeline faces a significant risk of being shut down. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit previously denied Dakota Access LLC’s...
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Loses Second in National Oil Production

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – North Dakota Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms had this description Friday for the July oil production numbers. Helms says that’s because oil production went down in July, compared to June. He says he expected things to be up. But he said that’s not the case.
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Biden must stop oil pipeline's pollution

Pipelines such as Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project ensure climate catastrophe. The science is clear; we have to stop building fossil fuel infrastructure and start focusing on climate remediation, now. Along with destroying climate, Line 3 will pollute vast stretches of water. It would cross 227 lakes and...
Duluth News Tribune

National View: Dakota Access Pipeline brings power to the people

Activists opposed to American energy projects like the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline often pretend that the impacted communities are solidly on their side. In reality, those communities support such projects because of the jobs, tax revenues, and affordable energy they provide. The faux populism is especially flimsy when environmentalists target...
boreal.org

Concerns Over Oil And Gas Pipeline In Northern Wisconsin

Concerns are flaring over a pipeline that carries crude oil and natural gas from western Canada. Enbridge, a Canadian company, owns the 645-mile line constructed nearly 70 years ago. The line starts in Superior, WI and ends at the southernmost point of Lake Huron. The State of Michigan is worried...
INFORUM

Construction of oil refinery to start in 2022 near North Dakota's only national park, CEO says

BISMARCK — North Dakota regulators have determined that an oil refinery slated for construction near Theodore Roosevelt National Park has made enough headway to retain its coveted environmental permit after the developer twice took extensions on the commencement of the project. The proposed, financially-troubled Davis Refinery has experienced multiple delays...
The Morning Call

PennEast Pipeline Co. ends development of natural gas transmission line planned to cross Lehigh Valley

A consortium of energy companies that planned to build a natural gas pipeline across the Lehigh Valley has ceased development of the project, citing a lack of permits for the New Jersey section of the pipeline, according to a statement Monday. PennEast Pipeline Co. said that although it received federal approval for the 116-mile pipeline from Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey and ...
riograndeguardian.com

In Review: NADB’s 25th Annual Border Environmental Forum

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The North American Development Bank recently hosted the 25th Annual Border Environmental Forum. Among those to attend were Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Mission Mayor Armando O’Caña. Saenz told KGNS-TV he was pleased to meet the keynote speaker and ambassador of Mexico to the U.S., Esteban...
The Independent

Oklahoma-based Devon Energy agrees to $6.15M settlement

Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corporation has agreed to a $6.15 million settlement agreement with the federal government over allegations it underpaid royalties on federal leases, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.The settlement resolves allegations that Devon underpaid and underreported royalties from federal natural gas leases in Wyoming and New Mexico the department said in a press release.“The United States allows companies to remove gas from federal lands, which belong to all of us, in exchange for the payment of appropriate royalties,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement. “This settlement demonstrates that the government will hold accountable those who take improper advantage of public resources.”Devon disputed the federal allegations and did not admit liability as part of the agreement. A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a message left by The Associated Press seeking comment about the settlement.
