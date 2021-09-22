CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

29 Must-Have Items from Lulu & Georgia for Fall

Cover picture for the articleToday is officially the last day of summer! I can’t believe summer is over. I’ve been so busy running errands and on daily Zoom meetings with the Chirpyest team. September has just slipped away from me. Now that fall is here, I figured it’s time to do some fall shopping. So many brands have been launching their new Fall furniture collections. One of my favorite brands for fall furniture is Lulu & Georgia. They have a great selection of stylish items. My friend is redecorating her living room and I sent her the photo above as inspiration. I keep seeing these black woven chairs on Instagram. They’re simple and complement almost everyone’s home style. If you’re looking to splurge on great pieces for your home, then check out some of my favorite items I pulled below. The best part is that I received a discount code! Woohoo!

