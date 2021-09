Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers has always had something of an issue with hackers. Even after its launch in 2018, people might see players who would do things like evade jutsu, easily defeat other players, or inflate money and point totals. Now Bandai Namco said that it is going to investigate and take action. It also asked folks to contact customer support if they see suspicious behavior.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO