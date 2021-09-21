CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

VIDEO: Walt Disney's personal plane spotted at Animal Kingdom

By FOX 35 News Staff
wogx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - An aerial video on Tuesday shows the late Walt Disney's personal plane parked at Disney's Animal Kingdom. SKYFOX flew over the area where the plane is surrounded by a fence in a backstage area of the theme park. According to WDW News Today, Disney used the Grumman G-159 Gulfstream 1 to travel back and forth between California and Orlando when land deals were in the works to build Walt Disney World.

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Hollywood, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annette Funicello
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Julie Andrews
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Richard Nixon

Comments / 0

Community Policy