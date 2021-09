Reggaetón is more than just party music, it's "a story about la resistencia. Resistance," says Puerto Rican icon Ivy Queen in the first episode of the new podcast, "Loud." Why it matters: The podcast comes as the genre's influence looms too large to ignore, with reggaetón rapper Bad Bunny named Spotify's most-streamed artist in 2020 and the music serving as the soundtrack to the movement that took down a Puerto Rican governor.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO