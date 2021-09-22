The Tech Conundrum: At What Point Does Automation Become ‘Too Much’ of a Good Thing?

Business and technology are almost synonymous these days. It’s hard to imagine a business that isn’t intimately connected with the latest tech in one way or another. Due to rapid application development, even the local cheese farmer has a website and social media page at this point. So the message is clear: if you’re not up to speed on the latest in business tech, you need to get in the game. Here’s what you should be doing.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO