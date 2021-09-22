CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Tech Conundrum: At What Point Does Automation Become ‘Too Much’ of a Good Thing?

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Amid broader digital transformation trends, many service providers have re-imagined their value proposition to take advantage of new technologies. The compliance consulting space is no different. The prevailing question, however, is at what point does the focus on technology begin to crowd out the human elements in the value chain and, more importantly, at what cost to clients navigating an evolving regulatory landscape?

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMSWire

What Is Email Automation And How Does It Fuel Marketing Strategy?

Email automation is a strategy supported by marketing technology software. It enables marketers and brands to send automated emails based on triggers, audience segmentation, pre-configured roles and prospect attributes. The global email marketing industry is estimated to be worth $7.5 billion and is projected to reach $17.9 billion by 2027....
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

What is Microsoft Power Automate?

Microsoft Power Automate is an online service that automates tasks and processes intuitively. It is a cloud-based system that enables employees to build and work with automated workflows. Power BI connectors in the flow allow collaboration with third-party database systems. This way it enables organizations to access analytics. The demand to implement and use RPA is increasing significantly. This way, they increase the efficiency of the operations thereby bringing down the operating costs significantly. The automation using the templates and a zero-code UI happens with just a click.
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Finastra launches portal to access its lending products

Finastra has launched Total Lending Home, a new cloud-based portal to launch and manage the Total Lending suite of solutions. Current lending products available through the Total Lending Home portal include Fusion LaserPro, Fusion DepositPro, Fusion Compliance Reporter and ProSign Online, with additional lending products to follow. “Lending departments struggle...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Mutual Funds#Dodd#Fund Accounting#Saas#Ignites#Regtech#Form Crs
finextra.com

Exabel and Verbatim launch alternative data insights platform

Exabel, a data and analytics platform for investment teams, is partnering with Verbatim Advisory Group to deliver a powerful new insights platform for Verbatim’s investment clients. The Verbatim Data Insights Platform will give portfolio managers and analysts additional insights based on Verbatim’s channel survey data, which tracks the demand and...
BUSINESS
ABC 4

New tech company that automates company gifting

Founder and CEO of Zip Zap Gifts, Krista Humphry, stopped by the show to talk about how their technology can make employee gifting easier than ever!. Zip Zap Gifts is a new tech company in Utah that automates company gifting. Zip Zap helps employers create a culture of thoughtfulness for employees and clients by offering a combination of automation and premium gifts.
INTERNET
ZDNet

What's the difference between a CIO and CTO? Not too much, survey says

The roles of chief information officer (CIO) and chief technology officer (CTO) have always had their distinctions: the CIO manages the internal IT workings of the organization, while the CTO focuses on the customer experience. In recent times, the internal and external aspects of IT have been overlapping, with CIOs...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

The move to eCommerce platforms and what it means for SMEs

For centuries, payments and how people make and receive them, barely changed. It wasn’t until the first set of computers were plugged into a budding technology known as the internet that talk of real evolution began. Fast-forward to today, and the payments ecosystem is unrecognisable. £3 in every £10 is...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
urbanmatter.com

How to Become the Strong Tech Savvy: 4 Things Every Tech Savvy Business Will Do

Business and technology are almost synonymous these days. It’s hard to imagine a business that isn’t intimately connected with the latest tech in one way or another. Due to rapid application development, even the local cheese farmer has a website and social media page at this point. So the message is clear: if you’re not up to speed on the latest in business tech, you need to get in the game. Here’s what you should be doing.
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

RBC rolls out spending forecasting tool

Royal Bank of Canada has added a forecasting feature to its artificial intelligence-powered budgeting tool, Nomi. Nomi Forecast shows users what pre-authorised payments are coming due over a seven-day period, helping them to manage their cash flow—accounting for things like mortgage, loan and subscription service payments. The feature taps technology...
CELL PHONES
finextra.com

TransferMate turns to ComplyAdvantage for AML screening and onboarding tech

Today ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company transforming financial crime detection announced that TransferMate Global Payments, a leading global B2B-payments technology solution provider, has selected the reg tech innovator’s award-winning customer onboarding, transaction screening and monitoring solutions. Headquartered out of Kilkenny, Ireland, TransferMate is a subsidiary of Clune Technology Group...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

AlgoTrader and Peer Energy develop carbon-offsetting Green Bitcoin Wallet

AlgoTrader, a leading technology provider for institutional-grade digital assets trading, and sustainable technology innovator Peer Energy formed a partnership to develop carbon-compensated crypto trading for banking clients. Their product, the Green Bitcoin Wallet, will enable banks to expand their revenue base while boosting their environmental footprint. The partnership takes the...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Spotting Undervalued Assets: How To Make A Value Investing Strategy Work In Fantasy Finance

Value investing is one of the most popular trading strategies that teaches fundamental skills that will develop your understanding of the market. This article will cover popular trading investment strategies around fantasy finance. Traditional investing can provide many tried and tested strategies that, with a little modification, can be adapted...
STOCKS
finextra.com

IBM wins major cloud deals in Africa

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that major financial institutions across Africa have selected hybrid cloud and AI capabilities from IBM to unlock digital innovation and continue their work to develop digital-first solutions, ultimately broadening access to financial services on the continent. COVID-19 continues to accelerate the already rapid changes that...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Acuity Knowledge Partners rolls out consumer lending tech for banks

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity) – a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics and technology solutions to the financial services sector – today announces the launch of its retail lending services to support commercial and retail banks in the loan origination, processing, underwriting, closing and post-closing space. As a result, Acuity...
SMALL BUSINESS
finextra.com

4 data security tips when you lift and shift

Check if you take these security points into consideration before you migrate to the cloud. While you move your infrastructure into the cloud (“lift and shift”), your security assumptions also go through the change, since the on-prem threat model and security priorities are very different from cloud-based. And it’s always less stressful to get well-prepared for changes than botch along the way, especially in fintech and modern finance.
COMPUTERS
finextra.com

Tisa selects Contengo to support technology modernisation programme

TISA appoints Contengo to deliver a client experience modernisation programme and the development of a new service offering. Contengo is an expert software and consulting firm providing strategic advisory services and specialist software solutions to the wealth management industry. The company joined the TISAtech Fintech community in December 2020. Alongside...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Figure Pay partners with Marqeta on digital money app

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced today it is partnering with Figure, a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, to power the launch of the Figure Pay product, an all-in-one digital money app. Figure Pay is currently available in 26 states,...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

CaixaBank onboards to new IBM Cloud Multizone Region in Spain

IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced today its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region (MZR) in Spain and a new agreement with CaixaBank, a leading financial group in Spain, to boost the bank's digital capabilities by joining this MZR and embracing IBM Cloud for Financial Services. IBM has been a technology partner of CaixaBank...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy