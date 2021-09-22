Native Pest Management Ranks No.1,494 on Inc. 5000 List

September 17, 2021 - Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine has named Clearwater-based KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women. This is KnowBe4’s fourth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 11. “KnowBe4’s workforce is made up of over 40% women, which is much higher than the average IT security organization,” Erika Lance, chief human resources officer at KnowBe4, said in a release. “And one out of four women at KnowBe4 is at management level or higher. We pride ourselves on supporting and promoting the women in our workforce, as we believe that diversity makes for a stronger, more productive and more inclusive workplace. We offer some amazing benefits for women, including fully paid parental leave, paid adoption and fertility assistance and more.”

