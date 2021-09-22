CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technical analysis: Will the USD/CHF price decline persist?

Cover picture for the articleThe technical analysis of the USDCHF price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDCHF,H1 continues retracing lower after breaching below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9216. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 0.9250. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Rsi#Chf#Technical Analysis
