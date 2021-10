Though it’s not quite intended as a test drive program, Chinese TV brand Hisense has taken the unusual step of creating a free, 100-day trial period for many of its 2021 4K, 8K, and laser TV models. The move comes after Hisense took a survey of U.S. buyers and discovered, unsurprisingly, that 80% of them want the ability to try a TV at home before committing to a purchase. The program started on September 9 and continues through October 31, 2021. During this time, you’ll be able to buy a Hisense U800GR, U8G, U7G, U6G, or L9G TV from a participating retailer and return it for a full refund if you’re not happy with it.

