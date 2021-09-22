CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Aviation: CR Airways Rebrands as Hong Kong Airlines

By Lee Cross
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Today in Aviation, CR Airways (N8) was rebranded as Hong Kong Airlines (HX) in 2006. A new livery and logo were unveiled, based around the city’s symbol the Bauhinia flower. N8 began life in March 2001 as a helicopter operator using a single Sikorsky S-76C+. In June 2003,...

