How to dissolve LLC for film production?

I have an llc that was set up for making a feature film. There are about a dozen investors/partners. The film ran its course and now a few years later there’s little chance of any income so I’d like to dissolve it. What I’m not clear about is what happens to the film itself since it’s an IP asset. It can’t be “distributed” like cash in a liquidation. There’s no chance of selling it. Can I just assign ownership to anyone who wants it for $0? Or do the rights continue on to the former LLC partners in percentage to their previous ownership? Hope this makes sense.