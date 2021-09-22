CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer to success, join the club!

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re even thinking about transferring to a four-year institution, TTS is for you!. Transfer to success club, called TTS, opens its doors to any WCC student interested in transferring to a four-year institution and who wants to connect with other students on similar paths. “It’s a club geared toward...

washtenawvoice.com

WCC Graduates Transfer to Success

WCC alums talk about how TTS helped shape their future. WCC graduates Heba Kedir and Umang Bhojani successfully transferred to The University of Michigan with the support of the Transfer to Success club. The TTS club continues to open its doors to any WCC student interested in transferring to a four-year institution who desires to connect with other students on similar paths.
COLLEGES

