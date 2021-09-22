WILD BILL’S SPORTS (And Space Mission) ROUNDUP!

And, we don’t mean chrysanthemums. The entire staff at corporate headquarters is on pins and needles waiting for the latest development from The Chief. Insiders know he’s been in high-level negotiations regarding his previously announced StarCosmos CPR250K civilian trip into space. Things heated up further on September 18 when Elon Musk launched another of his civilian trips that orbited the Earth 45 times over 3 days before splashing down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast. The results gave the old boy two pieces of information he’d been looking for.