Perhaps we can cross the Golden State Warriors off of the list of potential suitors for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star forward Ben Simmons. The Warriors have been consistently mentioned as a potential landing spot for Simmons, who made it clear to Philadelphia's front office that he would like to be traded to another organization. However, during an interview with Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle, Warriors owner Joe Lacob touched on the topic and mentioned a few reasons why the Warriors would be hesitant to make a move for Simmons. Lacob listed Simmons' sizable contract, his late-game struggles in the postseason, and his similarity to Draymond Green as issues.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO