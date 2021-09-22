Bella Hadid's ginger dip-dye hair is her most daring look yet

After a number of notable names didn’t show up to the 2021 Met Gala — including Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Bella Hadid — there was some speculation that their absence may have had something to do with the event’s COVID-vaccine mandate. By now, I’m sure you heard that Nicki Minaj confirmed she didn’t attend the Met Gala because she didn’t want to get vaccinated for the event. (She also espoused conspiracy theories and other misinformation about the vaccine, which the health minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Minaj’s native country, recently had to address and dispel.) Well, at least one celebrity would like to excuse herself from the anti-vaxx narrative: model Bella Hadid.

