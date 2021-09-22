There Was a Loss Upside, Bullpen Evaluations, McGregor’s ROUGH Night, Thompson, and Other Cubs Bullets
The loss to the Twins, annoying as it may have been at an individual performance level, was unquestionably a good outcome for the Cubs. As we discussed, this is the Cubs’ most realistic shot for passing the Twins in the Reverse Standings, and, although a Twins sweep won’t guarantee it by any stretch (it would merely leave the teams tied), a Cubs sweep almost certainly would’ve killed it. So, rejoice: last night’s loss pulled the Cubs to within a game of the Twins, and also held serve with the other teams in the back half of the top ten, all of whom – save for the Twins – lost last night.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0