There Was a Loss Upside, Bullpen Evaluations, McGregor’s ROUGH Night, Thompson, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Cubs dropped the opener at Wrigley Field last night, but now Kyle Hendricks will give it a go. Of course, Hendricks is coming off another really awful outing (3.2 IP, 7ER) in a stretch of awful outings that saw him give up 7 runs to the Phillies, 6 runs to the Pirates, 8 runs to to the White Sox, and 9 runs to the Brewers dating back to August 12th. Is it mechanical? Is he wearing down after a short 2020 season? Is he getting older? Is it tougher to be all there when the games are meaningless? I’m not sure. Maybe it’s a combination of everything, but I do hope he spins one final gem at some point before the end of the season, just so we feel a little better about him throughout the winter.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO