CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

There Was a Loss Upside, Bullpen Evaluations, McGregor’s ROUGH Night, Thompson, and Other Cubs Bullets

bleachernation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe loss to the Twins, annoying as it may have been at an individual performance level, was unquestionably a good outcome for the Cubs. As we discussed, this is the Cubs’ most realistic shot for passing the Twins in the Reverse Standings, and, although a Twins sweep won’t guarantee it by any stretch (it would merely leave the teams tied), a Cubs sweep almost certainly would’ve killed it. So, rejoice: last night’s loss pulled the Cubs to within a game of the Twins, and also held serve with the other teams in the back half of the top ten, all of whom – save for the Twins – lost last night.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Chicago Tribune

Sports media week in review: The Manning brothers’ new hit, Aaron Rodgers’ Zen demeanor and Conor McGregor’s babbling during a Chicago Cubs telecast

Is there a term for watching too much sports during a pandemic? While we search for a behavioral psychologist to answer that question, here are some things we learned from the week in sports media. 1. The Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast of ‘Monday Night Football’ on ESPN2 is one of the best shows of the new season. According to ESPN, their show Monday during the Green Bay Packers-Detroit ...
NFL
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson sent to Cubs' bench on Tuesday evening

Chicago Cubs outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will rest in Chicago after Ian Happ was announced as Tuesday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on two batted balls this season, Thompson has produced a .143 expected average and a 50%...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Dillon Maples
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
bleachernation.com

Mills Gets Miffed, Megill Gets Mixed, Reds and Cardinals Get Switched, and Other Cubs Bullets

I just got my flu shot this week, so that’s good. Don’t forget to get yours! No sense in getting sick if you don’t have to. • Alec Mills was chapped when he got pulled with two outs in the 5th inning last night, turning around a bit in frustration, shaking his head, and muttering some choice things to himself as he walked off. To be honest, I barely even noticed. Starters never like getting pulled in moments like that, and it was hardly an over-the-top demonstration. But Mills still felt a little bad about it after the game (Cubs.com):
MLB
bleachernation.com

Cubs Still Finding Ways to Make History, Rivas Pros and Cons, I Got Roasted, Javy Kind, and Other Cubs Bullets

I have a really hard time letting a particular type of criticism go, and it’s an admitted character flaw when you’re writing for public consumption and you invite criticism. The specific type goes something like this: commenter or tweeter or facebooker or emailer rips me for making what they perceive to be an obviously stupid point … but I feel like they’ve missed what I actually wrote (and I feel like I made the point clearly). It’s almost impossible to correct the record in those situations, so I’m left stewing in my own juices feeling like I’m getting ripped for something I didn’t actually say. I need to just get over it, but man, I struggle with it.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs
bleachernation.com

Wick Getting Even Better, Rivas’s Role, Javy Tries to Take Down the Cardinals, Windham, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Phillies sure have been disappointing the last ten years, eh? Despite a whole lot of pushing in, they’ve not made the postseason since 2011. They haven’t even finished a season above .500 since then, thrice peaking at exactly .500, including this year after the loss to the Cubs. That’s gotta be a pretty exasperating decade to follow as a fan, and man, I really hope that’s not what the Cubs become. Consider the parallel if you dare – the Phillies started putting together some really good teams in the mid-2000s, won the World Series in 2008, won the NLCS in 2009, made the playoffs in 2010-11, and then settled into that decade of mediocrity.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Brewers 8, Cubs 5: Bullpen meltdown

The Cubs went out to an early lead Friday night in Milwaukee, then extended it, and kept that lead with just six outs to go. Unfortunately, no. Rowan Wick had a rare bad outing and a four-run Milwaukee eighth inning gave them an 8-5 win over the Cubs, who have now lost 10 straight to the Brewers.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Reverse Standings Check: Helpful Twins and Looking Ahead

Well, the Cubs really needed to get swept by the Twins – for the purposes of the Reverse Standings – and they got it done. That leaves the Cubs now tied in the standings with the Twins, but holding the tiebreaker based on 2020 records. So, that means the Cubs...
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Conor McGregor’s first pitch at Cubs vs. Twins was notoriously bad

UFC fighter Conor McGregor may have thrown one of the worst first pitches ever seen at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. Prior to the Cubs’ opening game in their series against the Twins, McGregor stepped up to the mound to throw a routine first pitch. But as the former UFC champion chucked the ball almost directly into the stands, third baseman Patrick Wisdom and Cubs’ mascot Clark were left dumbfounded.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs activate Hoerner, Thompson; DFA longtime Cub Maples

MILWAUKEE — A series of pregame moves Sunday in Milwaukee put rookie Keegan Thompson on the mound as the starter against the Brewers in the teams’ season-series finale and jettisoned command-challenged reliever Dillon Maples from the organization after a decade with the Cubs. Thompson (shoulder inflammation) missed 16 days on...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Twins at Cubs (6:40 CT) – Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

The Cubs dropped the opener at Wrigley Field last night, but now Kyle Hendricks will give it a go. Of course, Hendricks is coming off another really awful outing (3.2 IP, 7ER) in a stretch of awful outings that saw him give up 7 runs to the Phillies, 6 runs to the Pirates, 8 runs to to the White Sox, and 9 runs to the Brewers dating back to August 12th. Is it mechanical? Is he wearing down after a short 2020 season? Is he getting older? Is it tougher to be all there when the games are meaningless? I’m not sure. Maybe it’s a combination of everything, but I do hope he spins one final gem at some point before the end of the season, just so we feel a little better about him throughout the winter.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy