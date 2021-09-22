CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

McDonald's employee shot, wounded by co-worker on northeast side, police say

By Daniel Bradley
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyheo_0c4P3ojL00

INDIANAPOLIS — A McDonald's employee shot and critically wounded a co-worker Wednesday morning at a restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 8:45 a.m. at a McDonald's located at 2425 E. 38th St. near North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said police found an employee who had been shot by another worker at the restaurant.

Medics transported the woman, who has not been identified, to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police later detained and arrested a 20-year-old woman for aggravated battery. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine official charges.

Information about what might have led to the shooting has not been released. Foley said detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

IMPD asked that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Bradley Millikan at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Bradley.Millikan@indy.gov.

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Keystone, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WRTV

Toddler injured by stray bullet on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 2-year-old is recovering after police say the toddler was struck by an apparent stray bullet inside their home Thursday evening. The incident happened in the 700 block of N. Elder Avenue on the city's west side. Officers say the child was inside the home when they were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Woman dies after being shot by IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the city's northwest side Friday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Eugene Street around 2:30 p.m. and no officers were injured. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Office Genae Cook said around 1:30, officers attempted to make a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Co Worker#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Impd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRTV

WRTV

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy