McDonald's employee shot, wounded by co-worker on northeast side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A McDonald's employee shot and critically wounded a co-worker Wednesday morning at a restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 8:45 a.m. at a McDonald's located at 2425 E. 38th St. near North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said police found an employee who had been shot by another worker at the restaurant.

Medics transported the woman, who has not been identified, to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police later detained and arrested a 20-year-old woman for aggravated battery. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine official charges.

Information about what might have led to the shooting has not been released. Foley said detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

IMPD asked that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Bradley Millikan at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Bradley.Millikan@indy.gov.