CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

5 Grief Counselor Near Me 2021: How Does It Help?

By Updated on
healthcanal.com
 6 days ago

While humans spend time and money finding ways to decrease the effects of aging, stay healthier for longer, and survive as many situations as possible, we are well aware that science is nowhere near changing the truth of our mortality. This means that we will have to face the loss of a loved one at some point in our lives.

www.healthcanal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

How Therapy Helps Me Manage My ADHD

After an Instagram comment spurred me to look into whether I might have ADHD, I was eager to bring up the idea to my longtime therapist at our next appointment. Spoiler alert: I have ADHD. Many of the books I’ve read recently emphasize how people living with ADHD can significantly...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

How Mulholland Drive helped me understand my son’s autism

Autism and Cinema: An Exploration of Neurodiversity has just got under way at the Barbican, before moving to Depot in Lewes in October and then to Home in Manchester in January, and the natural first response could easily be: “What, there’s something to explore?”. Autism, along with physical disabilities and...
KIDS
Centre Daily

Learning to live: How long does grief last?

“How long does grief last?,” a recent widow asked, struggling with the pain of her loss. In response I shared this story. I was 15, sitting cross-legged on the floor near my grandfather in his heavy wooden rocker, when I learned he was sad about his dead sister. “How odd,” I remember thinking. “How can he still be sad about her? She died so long ago. She was a teenager when she died, or so I thought, and he is old. How can he still be sad about her?”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Norman Transcript

Column: Learning how to deal with grief

Today marks a sad anniversary in my life, one I wish I didn’t have to acknowledge. One year ago today, my husband suffered sudden cardiac arrest at home early that morning. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it. Previously, my husband had successfully received a heart transplant in May 2019. However, he...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grief Counseling#Long Term Depression#The Counselor
KOLD-TV

Pandemic grief: local organization helps children cope with loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - About 1.5 million children have experienced the loss of a family member in the last year due to COVID-19, according to a Lancet Global Health study. Nearly a year after her father lost his life to the virus, Kara Vatthauer and her family are...
TUCSON, AZ
Thrive Global

How mindfulness helps me with my English elocution

I’ve dreamed of improving my accent for over ten years. In fact, it all started in the hot summer of 2010 when I met an English radio presenter back in Bulgaria. I had my own slot on the classic-hit station Trust Radio Europe where I used to teach English expats everyday Bulgarian phrases.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan 3-year-old brought home for hospice care

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It is a heartbreaking reality for a Mid-Michigan family, as three-year-old Maddie Mae was brought home for hospice care. Maddie’s family in Flint said that the 3-year-old has spent most of her life battling cancer at St. Jude’s Hospital. Family, friends, and the community hosted a...
FLINT, MI
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: Grief Doesn't Need Suggestions

Dear Amy: My husband and I married later in life, after both of us swore we would never marry. Cupid hit us both over the head when I was 38 and he was 42, and after 5 years together, we tied the knot. We never explicitly discussed having children before or after getting married; we really only said, “if it happens, great, if not, fine,” and we did not use any form of birth control.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Desiring God

Does God Love Me?

What would it look like in your life to know that God loves you — I mean to know that he really loves you? Would that love be proven in a new job? Or maybe a better job? Would it be an open door that will allow you greater financial independence? Maybe it would be to find a spouse. Or maybe deliverance from chronic pain that depletes your energy. Or maybe it would look like being delivered from the consuming demands of a special needs child. What would prove God’s love to you? And what if the answer to that question was something altogether different than what we expected? What if, instead of any of these things, God showed his love to you by letting you die in sickness? Crazy, right? Totally counterintuitive. And yet this is exactly what we read about in John 11:1–44. Listen to this extraordinary story, because in it we find a life-changing lesson God wants all of us to grasp. Here’s Pastor John to explain, in one of his sermons from 2001.
RELIGION
ABC 4

Swedish family travels to Utah for innovative brain implant

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An 11-year-old girl travels to Utah to become the first European child to receive an innovative brain implant treatment for epilepsy. The young girl, Edith, has been robbed of her childhood due to an ongoing struggle with severe epileptic seizures. Her family says Edith has been sick for over four years now, at one point almost losing her life to an uncontrolled seizure.
UTAH STATE
WTVQ

KY woman turns grief into strength, helps with suicide prevention

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the latest CDC data from 2019. In Kentucky, the state’s Injury Prevention and Research Center reports that in the first three months of 2021, more than 350 people have had to visit an emergency room because of self-harm.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy