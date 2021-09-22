CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Horror Yard Sale In North Carolina You Should Not Miss This Halloween Season

By Robin Jarvis
Only In North Carolina
Only In North Carolina
 5 days ago

Have you begun to wonder how you’ll celebrate Halloween this year? It’s really only a few weeks away and we’re already itching to get the party started. Halloween may be one of the most anticipated holidays of the year – and this year there’s an even bigger way to usher in the season: a horror yard sale hosted at the Myers House in Hillsborough.

Never heard of the Myers House? Prepare to be in awe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBJr4_0c4P1WrZ00
Facebook/The Myers House NC
The personal residence of North Carolina's biggest fan of the movie, "Halloween," and its sequels, the Myers House was actually built a little over a decade ago. It was painstakingly designed to be a replica of the Mike Myers house (yes, THAT Mike Myers) from the movie, "Halloween."

We doubt it's possible to find a bigger tribute to the "Halloween" movie franchise anywhere - in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5PEB_0c4P1WrZ00
Facebook/The Myers House NC
It was built in the tiny town of Hillsborough, North Carolina (population, about 7,000), by Kenny Caperton. Show us another fan who built themselves a life-size, live-in replica of Mike Myers' house from the movie and we might reconsider the notion that Caperton is the movie's biggest fan.

While Caperton's Myers House in Hillsborough is an official private residence (no trespassing is strictly enforced), Caperton does open the home and the property several times a year for special events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efrak_0c4P1WrZ00
Facebook/The Myers House NC
The events, dates, and details are always published on the official website .

The premier event of this season at the Myers House is the horror yard sale on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRc5q_0c4P1WrZ00
Facebook/The Myers House NC
The event will also feature 15-minute tours of the exterior of the home and trick-or-treat candy. No interior tours will take place at this event.

The interior of Caperton's "Halloween" tribute home is quite unique and mirrors the house used in the movie as much as possible, even though the movie's home had no kitchen (one was added for the movie) and tiny bedrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sN48m_0c4P1WrZ00
Myers House NC
Caperton's home made a few changes on the interior but what it lacks in following the layout to a tee...

It totally makes up for in horror decor!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fn6xk_0c4P1WrZ00
Facebook/The Myers House NC

Will Caperton be clearing out any of his personal merchandise at this horror yard sale? We're betting YES on that notion!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpVqd_0c4P1WrZ00
Facebook/The Myers House NC
The Myers House in NC is stuffed to the gill with horror-related items!

Mark your calendar now for Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCIGo_0c4P1WrZ00
Facebook/The Myers House NC
This is not a ticketed event. Everyone is welcome. Due to the overwhelming number of people who wish to see the Myers House (if only from the road), we are respecting the owner's wish to keep the address private until a few days before the event. The address will be posted on the official Myers House NC website by Monday, September 27, 2021.

Did you know about this North Carolina life-size replica of the Mike Myers house from the movie, "Halloween?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPKBg_0c4P1WrZ00
Facebook/The Myers House NC
Will you be heading to this fun, horror yard sale this year? Let us know!

Are you a big fan of horror movies? Be sure to check out Caperton’s On-Set Cinema events that are currently touring the country! Step into the screen by watching classic horror flicks in the locations where a LOT of the filming took place. Events are quickly selling out, so don’t delay, plan today.

Want to learn more about the Myers House in North Carolina? Read: There’s A Life-Sized Replica Of Mike Myers’ House In North Carolina And “Halloween” Fans Can’t Get Enough .

The post This Is The Horror Yard Sale In North Carolina You Should Not Miss This Halloween Season appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 7

