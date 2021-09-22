This Is The Horror Yard Sale In North Carolina You Should Not Miss This Halloween Season

Have you begun to wonder how you’ll celebrate Halloween this year? It’s really only a few weeks away and we’re already itching to get the party started. Halloween may be one of the most anticipated holidays of the year – and this year there’s an even bigger way to usher in the season: a horror yard sale hosted at the Myers House in Hillsborough.

Never heard of the Myers House? Prepare to be in awe!

We doubt it's possible to find a bigger tribute to the "Halloween" movie franchise anywhere - in the world.

While Caperton's Myers House in Hillsborough is an official private residence (no trespassing is strictly enforced), Caperton does open the home and the property several times a year for special events

The premier event of this season at the Myers House is the horror yard sale on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The interior of Caperton's "Halloween" tribute home is quite unique and mirrors the house used in the movie as much as possible, even though the movie's home had no kitchen (one was added for the movie) and tiny bedrooms.

It totally makes up for in horror decor!

Will Caperton be clearing out any of his personal merchandise at this horror yard sale? We're betting YES on that notion!

Mark your calendar now for Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

Did you know about this North Carolina life-size replica of the Mike Myers house from the movie, "Halloween?"

The personal residence of North Carolina's biggest fan of the movie, "Halloween," and its sequels, the Myers House was actually built a little over a decade ago. It was painstakingly designed to be a replica of the Mike Myers house (yes, THAT Mike Myers) from the movie, "Halloween."It was built in the tiny town of Hillsborough, North Carolina (population, about 7,000), by Kenny Caperton. Show us another fan who built themselves a life-size, live-in replica of Mike Myers' house from the movie and we might reconsider the notion that Caperton is the movie's biggest fan.The event will also feature 15-minute tours of the exterior of the home and trick-or-treat candy. No interior tours will take place at this event.This is not a ticketed event. Everyone is welcome. Due to the overwhelming number of people who wish to see the Myers House (if only from the road), we are respecting the owner's wish to keep the address private until a few days before the event. The address will be posted on the official Myers House NC website by Monday, September 27, 2021.

