SNB expected to hold the course

The Swiss franc is trading quietly in the Wednesday session. USD/CHF is currently trading at 0.9220, down 0.17% on the day. The Federal Reserve will be in the spotlight, as the FOMC holds an important policy meeting later today. We may see another twist in the taper-on-taper off saga, as expectations are running high that the Fed may signal that it will make an announcement at the November meeting as to whether it will commence tapering. Fed Chair Powell has stated on numerous occasions that there is no link between a decision to taper and a hike in rates. Still, the markets are keenly following any clues about rate movements, which makes the dot plot at today’s meeting a potential market mover. If the dot plot indicates that FOMC members have brought forward projections of a rate hike, the US dollar could get a significant lift in the North American session.