CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SNB expected to hold the course

By Kenny Fisher
marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swiss franc is trading quietly in the Wednesday session. USD/CHF is currently trading at 0.9220, down 0.17% on the day. The Federal Reserve will be in the spotlight, as the FOMC holds an important policy meeting later today. We may see another twist in the taper-on-taper off saga, as expectations are running high that the Fed may signal that it will make an announcement at the November meeting as to whether it will commence tapering. Fed Chair Powell has stated on numerous occasions that there is no link between a decision to taper and a hike in rates. Still, the markets are keenly following any clues about rate movements, which makes the dot plot at today’s meeting a potential market mover. If the dot plot indicates that FOMC members have brought forward projections of a rate hike, the US dollar could get a significant lift in the North American session.

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

NZD steadies after Friday plunge

The New Zealand dollar is trading quietly at the start of the week. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7005, up 0.01% on the day. The New Zealand dollar continues to be racked by strong volatility, as investors anxiously monitor the Evergrande crisis. The Chinese property giant failed to make a USD 85.0 million coupon payment last week, and another USD 47.5 million payment is due this week. The markets shrugged off the missed payment, and NZD/USD jumped 0.96% on Thursday. However, almost all of these gains were lost on Friday, after reports that Evergrande’s Electric Vehicle subsidiary had severe liquidity problems. The kiwi has settled down for now, but the roller-coaster ride could continue, based on new developments in the Evergrande saga. Chinese authorities are unlikely to bail out the company, but if they take measures to prevent contagion, stability in the markets will be preserved.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

AUD steady, but Evergrande lurks

The Australian dollar is in calm waters in the Monday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7264, up 0.14% on the day. The Evergrande crisis has shaken investor risk sentiment, which has had a strong impact on risk currencies like the Australian dollar. It is unclear what Chinese authorities have in mind for the ailing property giant. The options range from default to bailout or restructuring the company into smaller parts. What is clear is that Evergrande is in massive trouble and missed a coupon payment last week, with another payment due this week. The markets were willing to overlook the missed payment, but news on Friday that Evergrande’s electric vehicle subsidiary was facing severe liquidity problems spooked investors and sent the Aussie lower. If there is more bad news from Evergrande, the weak Australian dollar could lose more ground. The currency hasn’t managed a winning month since May, as ongoing lockdowns have hurt economic growth.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Fed's Rosengren, under scrutiny for 2020 trading activity, to retire on Sept. 30

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren announced Monday he will retire on Sept 30. In a statement, Rosengren said he moved up his long-planned retirement by nine months because of health concerns. Rosengren would have had to retire next June under Fed rules. Rosengren has been criticized for actively trading in real-estate investment trusts in 2020 while the Fed was taking extraordinary steps to keep financial markets stable during the pandemic. Reformers, like the group Better Markets, had called for Rosengren to resign.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Inflation#Snb#Swiss#Fomc#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair Powell#North American#Usd Chf Technical Usd Chf
marketpulse.com

Early gains fizzle out

US futures had a similar experience and are now treading water ahead of the open on Wall Street. What’s interesting about the moves is how happy investors are to turn a blind eye to a growing list of risks for the economy and markets. In the space of a week,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
AFP

Fed officials involved in stock trading to retire

Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Dallas Fed's Kaplan to leave in wake of trading disclosures

Robert Kaplan will step down as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas early next month, the Dallas Fed announced Monday. Kaplan, 64, will become the second senior Fed official to resign after ethics questions were raised this month over their trading activity in the financial markets.Kaplan's planned resignation follows a similar announcement earlier Monday by Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed. The two officials' financial disclosures sparked criticism from government watchdogs after they revealed extensive stock trading in 2020, when the Fed was spending trillions of dollars stabilizing financial markets and boosting the economy. Because of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Powell says spike in inflation lasting longer than expected

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is preparing to tell Congress that the current spike in U.S. inflation has proven to be larger and more long-lasting than expected. But, in remarks prepared for delivery Tuesday, he says that if inflation does not abate, the Fed is ready to use its tools to lower the pressure on prices.Powell is due to appear Tuesday with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at an oversight hearing on the government's massive support programs passed to deal with the COVID pandemic. The Fed made Powell’s remarks public late Monday.“As the economy continues to reopen and spending rebounds,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a second straight gain

Gold futures settled with a slight gain on Monday, as Treasury yields eased back from their highest levels of the session. "Bearish elements," such as the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week and expectations for interest rate hikes, have been predominant, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. For now, investors do not seem to be too worried about the risk of a domino effect from China property giant Evergrande's debt woes, he said. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,752 an ounce. Prices posted a climb of 0.1% on Friday.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Pound dips after mini-rally

The British pound is in negative territory in the Friday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3682, down 0.27% on the day. The BoE held the course on monetary policy, leaving its key interest rate at 0.10% and its asset purchase target at GBP 875 billion. At the same time, two MPC members voted for an early end to the Bank’s bond purchases, up from one member at the previous meeting, as the case for tightening has gathered a bit more momentum. The Bank downgraded growth forecasts while warning that inflation would rise above the 4% level by the end of the year, double the Bank’s inflation target.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar lower as USD recovers

The Canadian dollar has reversed directions and lost ground in the Friday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2710, up 0.43% on the day. After beating a hasty retreat against the major currencies on Thursday, the US dollar has managed to claw back some of these losses on Friday. The Canadian dollar has also followed this trend and jumped almost one percent on Thursday. The currency was lifted as risk sentiment climbed following the FOMC policy meeting. The Fed signalled that it was readying to taper its bond purchase program, but this was contingent on the performance of the economy. Fed Chair Powell referred to two key areas that the Fed is monitoring ahead of a taper – inflation is running well above the Fed target of 2%, while unemployment, which has dropped to 5.2%, still has some ways to go before reaching the Fed goal.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy