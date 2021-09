MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to recover from their last reverses and bounce back when they visit Atlanta United FC on Wednesday. Miami received 9 goals combined in their last outings, after falling 0-4 against the New York Red Bulls and 1-5 to Nashville SC. Wednesday’s game against Atlanta United will be the second meeting between both teams this season and sixth in Club history. Inter Miami will be seeking its third victory against Atlanta. Both teams tied 1-1 during their last clash at DRV PNK Stadium.

