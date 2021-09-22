Browns vs. Texans Analysis

It was a mixed bag of results Sunday afternoon on the shores of Lake Erie. Yes, the Browns were able to hang on for a 31-21 victory over Houston, but the win did not come without some heart-racing moments. Most notably, Baker Mayfield exited the field of play after seeming to injure his left shoulder attempting to make a tackle after an interception. Despite Case Keenum beginning to warm up following Mayfield’s exit, the former number one overall pick showcased his toughness by returning to the field and reentering the game without missing a single snap. Game footage has been released from the sidelines of Mayfield discussing the incident with teammates. Mayfield informed his teammates that his shoulder popped out and back in Mayfield had a precautionary MRI that revealed no structural damage according to Mary Kay Cabbot.