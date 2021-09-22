CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks start higher on Wall Street ahead of Fed statement

By The Associated Press
Journal-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are starting higher on Wall Street Wednesday, potentially setting up the S&P 500 to break a four-day losing streak. Stocks are starting higher on Wall Street Wednesday, potentially setting up the S&P 500 to break a four-day losing streak. The benchmark index was up 0.3% in the early going, led by gains in banks and industrial companies. Facebook was leading communications companies lower with a 2.7% loss after the social media company’s oversight board says it will review an internal system that exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules. FedEx fell after reporting sharply higher costs even as demand for shipping increased. Investors will be watching the Federal Reserve’s announcement after its latest policy meeting later in the day.

www.journal-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
Journal-News

Stocks trade mixed; banks, energy sectors gain, tech falls

Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as gains for banks and energy companies are checked by drops in the technology sector. Stocks were mixed in early trading on Wall Street Monday as technology stocks fell and offset gains for banks and energy companies. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
Journal-News

Stocks end mixed as losses for Big Tech weigh on market

Stocks wound up a mixed bag on Wall Street Monday as losses for several Big Tech companies checked gains elsewhere in the market. Wall Street's major stock indexes ended mixed Monday as losses by technology and health care companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%...
STOCKS
Washington Post

The danger isn’t that China’s Evergrande will collapse. It’s that it won’t.

Have you heard about the crisis at Evergrande? After weeks of rumor and speculation, the Chinese real estate developer has finally missed payments on its dollar-denominated bonds. The company is not technically in default yet, but Chinese authorities have asked local governments to start preparing for the firm’s implosion. Perhaps...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge Despite Rising Treasury Yields, Looming Evergrande Risks

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Evergrande, Treasury Yields, Sentiment – Talking Points. Australian Dollar gains against most peers as traders dive into equities. Evergrande remains a risk factor after China warns localities to prepare. AUD/USD rises to key moving average after solid overnight strength. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia Pacific markets look...
CURRENCIES
Journal-News

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 manages weekly gain

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Friday as the market cooled off following a two-day rally. Wall street closed out a choppy week of trading Friday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, though the S&P 500 managed its first weekly gain in three weeks.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street ends higher as Fed signals bond-buying taper soon

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes rose 1% on Wednesday as investors mostly took in stride the latest signals from the Federal Reserve, including clearing the way for the central bank to reduce its monthly bond purchases soon. The S&P 500 registered its biggest...
STOCKS
AFP

Fed officials involved in stock trading to retire

Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a second straight gain

Gold futures settled with a slight gain on Monday, as Treasury yields eased back from their highest levels of the session. "Bearish elements," such as the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week and expectations for interest rate hikes, have been predominant, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. For now, investors do not seem to be too worried about the risk of a domino effect from China property giant Evergrande's debt woes, he said. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,752 an ounce. Prices posted a climb of 0.1% on Friday.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy