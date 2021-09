The August retail sales figures were remarkably strong versus the expectations and prove the resiliency of the US economy. Within that, eCommerce sales didn't grow quite as strong as they could have but that's only versus the analyst expectations. The 7.5% increase in year-over-year eCommerce sales is on top of strong gains made last year and another sign of its importance in today's retail environment. Today we're looking at two eCommerce stocks that are well-positioned in their respective arenas and getting attention from analysts.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO