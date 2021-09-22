This Greek salad has a pro-chef twist you won't want to miss
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Greek salad sometimes gets a bad rap stateside, most likely because it’s typically found on menus at greasy pizza joints and old school diners year-round, so more often than not it’s made with poor ingredients. That’s where my take on this classic dish couldn’t be more different. My Greek salad only finds its way to the table when the farm stand stocks the ingredients: tender and juicy tomatoes, crispy green peppers, and cold crunchy cucumbers. A serrated knife makes easy work of preparing these seasonal ingredients.www.reviewed.com
