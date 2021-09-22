8 Low-Cost Activities and Day Trips You Should Schedule This Fall

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When the weather starts to get chilly, there’s always one cardigan in my closet that I reach for to start the slow-but-steady layering process — and recently, I found the absolute perfect blanket to start doing the same thing for my bedding. After all, swapping out your sheets, quilts, and/or comforter when the seasons change isn’t a one-and-done, finite activity. It’s an ongoing transition where you usually have to keep feeling your way around to ensure that you’re staying warm — but not too warm — as the temps drop (because it usually doesn’t make sense to put on your flannel duvet cover before Halloween’s even here). That’s where the ultra-cozy, ultra-stylish, non-bulky Coyuchi Cascade Organic Matelasse Blanket comes in. It’ll be your easy answer to that layering process, not just from fall to winter, but for every other seasonal transition, too.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO