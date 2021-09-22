CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect in Venice Shooting Arrested

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
A man suspected of shooting someone he was arguing with near a homeless encampment in Venice was arrested Tuesday.

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
