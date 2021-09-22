Sunny, Warm and Breezy for Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a mostly pleasant weekend with cool conditions, the mercury rises into the work week with continued sunshine!. High pressure centered over the Carolinas is keeping a bulk of the region dry with sunshine and warm conditions! In addition, strong winds in the low-to-mid levels in the atmosphere will create some breezy conditions on Monday. Gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour out of the southwest, which combined with the sunshine will really warm up south-central Kentucky today! High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s with abundant sunshine! Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with sunshine and low-to-mid 80s for daytime highs! By Wednesday, we have slightly warmer conditions along with slight humidity - but nothing sweltering by any stretch! Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with more sunshine - so maybe a day where the pool could be a good idea if you still have it open!

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO